Centre launches phase 2 of mass drug administration campaign to eradicate elephantiasis

New Delhi, Aug 10 The Centre on Saturday launched the second phase of bi-annual, nationwide mass drug administration (MDA) campaign for the elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis (LF), a mosquito-borne disease which is commonly known as elephantiasis.

The campaign targets 63 endemic districts across Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, focusing on door-to-door administration of preventive medications to advance India’s goal of eliminating the disease ahead of the global target, informed the Ministry of Health.

Alongside the launch, the ‘Revised Guideline on Elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis’ and new information education and communication (IEC) materials were also unveiled to provide a clear roadmap for elimination efforts.

“Lymphatic Filariasis, a mosquito-borne disease, is preventable through simple measures. The MDA rounds are crucial in halting its transmission,” said Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.

He further highlighted the government’s commitment to public health, noting that “preventive measures such as avoiding mosquito bites and consuming anti-filarial medicines are key to stopping the transmission of Lymphatic Filariasis”.

“This disease not only impacts health and well-being but also leads to lifelong disability due to lymphedema,” said the minister.

The Minister also addressed efforts to improve living conditions for those at risk, stating that the government is working to ensure pucca houses for people living in mud houses, which make them more vulnerable to such diseases.

“Efforts will also be made to develop a vaccine for Lymphatic Filariasis,” said the minister, emphasising the necessity to achieve a 90 per cent compliance rate in the upcoming MDA rounds to ensure the campaign's success.

State Health Ministers, including Banna Gupta (Jharkhand), Mangal Pandey (Bihar), Damodar Rajanarasimha (Telangana), Dr Mukesh Mahaling (Odisha), Jai Pratap Singh (Uttar Pradesh), and Dinesh Gundu Rao (Karnataka), also participated in the event.

It is a serious debilitating disease transmitted through the bite of a Culex mosquito that breeds in dirty and polluted water. Infection is usually acquired in childhood causing hidden damage to the lymphatic system with visible manifestations (lymphoedema, elephantiasis, and scrotal swelling/hydrocele) which occur later in life and can lead to permanent disability.

