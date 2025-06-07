Centre simplifies GFR rules for procurement of scientific equipment, consumables

New Delhi, June 7 In a major step towards the ease of doing research, the General Finance Rules (GFR) have been simplified for procurement of scientific equipment and consumables, said Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology on Saturday.

GFRs are the governing financial regulations for the government, outlining procedures for managing public finances. Applicable to Central government ministries, departments, for autonomous bodies with their own approved financial regulations, the GFRs cover aspects like budgeting, procurement, expenditure, and accounting.

In a post on social media platform X, Singh noted that the move will enhance autonomy for young researchers.

“Here is a heartening news and a major breakthrough for young aspiring startups, innovators, and researchers: In a landmark step enabling ease of doing research, the GFR rules have been simplified for procurement of scientific equipment and consumables,” Singh said.

“This will reduce delays, also enhance autonomy and flexibility for research institutions -- empowering them to innovate faster,” he added.

The MoS also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi “for this transformative reform which will accelerate the technology-driven journey of Viksit Bharat”.

An Office Memorandum, dated June 5, permitted Vice-Chancellors, directors of scientific organisations, and academic institutions “to make non-Government e-Marketplace (GeM) procurement of scientific equipment and consumables”.

The order is valid only for departments of Science and Technology; Biotechnology; Scientific and Industrial Research; Atomic Energy; Space; Earth Sciences; Defence Research and Development Organization; Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), including its affiliated institutions and Universities; Health Research (DHR), including Indian Council of Medical Research; educational and research institutes conducting post-graduate/ doctoral level courses or research, under any Ministry/ Department, the memorandum said. With the simplified rules, the limit of purchase of goods without quotation has been increased from the current Rs. 1,00,000 to Rs. 2,00,000.

Similarly, the limit on the purchase of goods by the Purchase Committee has been increased to Rs. 2,00,000 and up to Rs. 25,00,000.

For the Limited Tender Enquiry (LTE), the amended limit is up to Rs. 1 crore, while for Advertised Tender Enquiry, the new limit is above Rs. 1 crore, the memorandum said.

The amendment is likely to provide greater flexibility to scientific Ministries to import and buy equipment necessary for research.

