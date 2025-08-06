Centre, state agencies jointly conducting relief, rescue operations in disaster-hit Uttarkashi: CM Dhami

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand), Aug 6 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday visited the affected area in Uttarakashi and met the victims, despite challenging weather conditions, while instructing officials to leave no stone unturned in the rescue and relief operations, an official statement said.

A Chief Minister's Office statement said that along with the Centre, the state agencies are working on a war footing in the relief and rescue operation in disaster-hit Dharali in Uttarkashi.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Chief Minister Dhami over the phone on Wednesday morning.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone on Wednesday morning and inquired about the updated status of the natural disaster in Dharali and the relief and rescue operations being carried out," the post added.

"Chief Minister Dhami informed the Prime Minister that the state government is fully engaged in relief and rescue operations. Due to continuous heavy rainfall, some areas are facing difficulties, but all concerned agencies are working in coordination to ensure that affected people receive quick assistance. Prime Minister Modi also assured all possible support from the Central Government," the CMO posted on X.

CM Dhami also visited the affected families, assured them of all possible help, and reviewed the relief work. He met the personnel engaged in the operations and directed officials to ensure that relief materials reach the affected areas promptly. To speed up relief efforts, essential food and supplies have been transported to the Dharali area via two helicopters. He said the state government’s priority is to restore normalcy by providing relief to every affected person.

At the request of the state government, the Centre has deployed two Chinook and two MI-17 helicopters.

"Meanwhile, at the request of the state government, the Centre deployed two Chinook and two MI-17 helicopters from Chandigarh, Sarsawa, and Agra to Jolly Grant Airport. Heavy machinery is also being transported by Chinook helicopters to restore road connectivity. A total of 125 Army officers and soldiers, along with 83 ITBP personnel, are engaged in the rescue operation. Six BRO officers and over 100 labourers are working to open blocked roads," it added.

The Health Department has also reserved beds in various hospitals.

"The Health Department has reserved beds in Doon Medical College, Coronation District Hospital, and AIIMS Rishikesh to treat the injured. Specialist doctors, as well as psychiatrists, have been sent to Uttarkashi to provide medical and psychological support in the disaster-hit areas," the post added.

The Army, the ITBP, the SDRF, the police, and the Revenue Department are also actively participating in rescue operations.

"Teams from the Army, ITBP, SDRF, Police, and Revenue Department are also actively participating in rescue operations. The administration has set up relief camps at Inter College Harshil, GMVN, and Jhala. Efforts are also underway on a war footing to restore electricity and communication networks in the area. NIM and SDRF have started building a temporary bridge in Limchagad," the CMO posted on X.

The state government also sent IAS officers, IGs, and SSP-level IPS officers to coordinate the relief and rescue efforts.

"On Tuesday evening, the state government sent three IAS officers, two IGs, and three SSP-level IPS officers to Uttarkashi to coordinate the relief and rescue efforts," it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor