Centre to hold webinars on clinical management of Covid

New Delhi, Jan 2 Expressing concern over growing trajectory of the coronavirus and Omicron infections in some states, the Centre has decided to organise nine Centres of Excellence (CoE) webinars on clinical management of Covid cases.

The webinars for states and UTs will be organised from January 5 to 19, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

These webinars are being planned in dual mode where all State level CoEs shall be the prime target. These State level CoEs shall be able to have bi-directional deliberations with the experts from AIIMS, Delhi.

Also, the doctors managing Covid-19 cases in dedicated district level public and private health facilities, concerned CDMOs and in-charges of Covid-19 treatment facilities from districts in states will join through another link wherein the participating doctors will be able to interact with experts through chat mode only.

While public health action in terms of containment, surveillance, contact tracing, testing, adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour and vaccination are of prime importance, it is equally crucial that efforts are made by all stakeholders to minimise the mortality to a minimum possible level, the ministry further said.

The Health ministry in collaboration with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) under the CoE initiative had earlier held a series of webinars with State level Centres of Excellence or medical colleges on various aspects of clinical management of Covid-l9 cases.

