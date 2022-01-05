Check out main symptoms of Omicron, know how many days it takes symptoms to show

The increasing cases of new variants of corona across the country have increased the concern of the people. So far 2135 people have been infected with the Omicron variant in India. The number of states infected with this variant in the country has increased to 24. The maximum number of cases are in Maharashtra and the capital Delhi. After this, Kerala is at number three. So far 653 people have been infected with Omicron in Maharashtra, 464 in Delhi and 185 in Kerala.

Symptoms are milder than the delta variant

According to doctors, the symptoms of Omicron are mild compared to the Delta variant. But it spreads very fast. There is a lot of panic among people about this. At present, the most important thing is to be aware and be careful about it. So know what are the symptoms of Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19.

Symptoms of Omicron

If you see any of the following symptoms, then you need to be careful-

1. Cold, runny nose and sneezing are common in winter season, but do not ignore it as it could be Omicron as well.

2. There may be a prickly feeling in the throat.

4. Fatigue and weakness can occur when infected with Omicron.

5. Be careful if you feel pain in the lower back.

6. Headache can also be a symptom of this.

7. There may be a problem of excessive sweating while sleeping at night.

8. There may be muscle pain.

9. Apart from this, fever, phlegm and losing taste and smell are also symptoms of corona.

How long does it take for symptoms to appear?

According to experts, the risk of spreading Omicron is high. If a person is infected with covid-19, then it takes 5-6 days for symptoms to appear. In some cases this period is even 14 days. However, a sick person starts infecting others about two days before the onset of symptoms and for 10 days thereafter.

Isolate yourself

If you have come in contact with an infected person, isolate yourself immediately. By maintaining a distance of 10 days from other people, you can protect the rest of the people from infection. In the meantime, get yourself tested. Even if you have been fully vaccinated and are following all corona protocols, it is still okay to be isolated. If you see any symptoms during isolation, consult a doctor immediately.