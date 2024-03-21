Childbearing post 50 may pose health risks for mother, baby: Doctors

New Delhi, March 21 Bearing a child after the age of 50 may not be healthy for both mother and the baby, said doctors here on Thursday, amid the controversy around late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s middle-aged parents welcoming a baby boy via IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation).

Nearly two years after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa District, his mother, Charan Kaur, underwent IVF treatment at the age of 58.

However, the age limit for Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) procedures is 50.

The Indian Government’s 2021 ART Act prohibits undergoing fertility treatment after the age of 50 for women and 55 for men.

The Centre, in a letter to the Punjab government, has sought a report on it.

“It's crucial to emphasise that going for IVF beyond the recommended age limit can pose significant risks for both parents and the baby. Advanced maternal age increases the likelihood of pregnancy complications such as gestational diabetes, hypertension, and preterm birth, which can adversely affect maternal health. Additionally, older eggs may have a higher risk of chromosomal abnormalities, leading to an increased chance of miscarriage or genetic disorders in the baby,” Dr. Nymphaea Walecha, Senior Consultant, Infertility Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh told IANS.

“In comparison to mothers between 20 and 29 years of age, babies born to those over 50 are almost three times likely to be at low birth weight and have a premature birth. Babies born to advanced age mothers are at almost double the risk of small size for gestational age and foetal mortality,” said Dr Aruna Kalra, Director, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

Moreover, the experts also cited the exhaustion that older parents may face in keeping up with the physical and emotional demands of raising a child.

“There are also possibilities that the parents may not live longer as they are elderly and age-related conditions may arise, which impacts the wellbeing of the child,” Dr Rohit Gutgutia, Medical Director of Nova IVF Fertility told IANS.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor