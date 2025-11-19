Childhood Hypertension on the Rise: Why High Blood Pressure Is Increasing in Kids

High blood pressure is one of the majorly seen disease in adults, but now the situation is shocking. Since the beginning of this century, the incidence of hypertension in children and adolescents has doubled. Many children do not show any symptoms and the problem takes a serious form from within. In such a situation, they are at increased risk of heart disease, kidney disease and stroke even before reaching adulthood.

Global figures say that the situation is serious. According to the latest report of the Lancet, 114 million children worldwide are suffering from hypertension. This number is increasing so rapidly that the health system and parents need to be alert immediately. Experts say that around the age of 14, especially in children, blood pressure seems to increase rapidly. Regular check-ups are essential at this stage.

What are the reasons?

The biggest reason is excessive weight gain in childhood. This is the clear opinion of doctors. 1 in 5 obese children have high blood pressure, and half of them do not even know that they have it. Among urban children, 20% are obese. Along with this, problems like type-2 diabetes, asthma, and mental stress are increasing.

Why does blood pressure increase in children?

1) Lifestyle changes: Excessive time in front of mobile-TV, lack of outdoor games, lack of proper sleep, stress from studies

2) Wrong foods: Fast food, chips, fries, packed snacks, excessive sugar, eating less fruits and vegetables, excessive salt

3) Diseases in the body: Kidney diseases, thyroid disorders, Cushing's syndrome, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, congenital heart disease

4) Side effects of drugs: Steroids, birth control pills, some drugs, sleep apnea

Which children are most at risk?

Those with a family history of hypertension. Overweight / obese children, children who are less active, more screen time, children who get less sleep, who already have kidney or hormone problems.

How to prevent?