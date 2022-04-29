China airport cancels flights amid Covid outbreak
By IANS | Published: April 29, 2022 10:33 AM2022-04-29T10:33:03+5:302022-04-29T10:45:07+5:30
Beijing, April 29 An airport in Guangzhou, capital of China's Guangdong province, has announced the cancellation of domestic ...
Beijing, April 29 An airport in Guangzhou, capital of China's Guangdong province, has announced the cancellation of domestic passenger flights amid a Covid-19 outbreak.
All inbound and outbound domestic passenger flights are cancelled from Friday to Saturday, Xinhua news agency quoted the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport as saying in a statement.
However, the cargo and international flights will run as planned, it added.
In the last 24 hours, the city added three confirmed locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and one asymptomatic carrier.
The four infected cases are all reported at the airport, three of which are staff members.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app