Chronic Venous Insufficiency: Why It Affects People Over 70 and How to Manage

79-year-old US President has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. It is a condition where leg veins do not allow blood to flow back to the heart. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt informed that the ultrasound exams performed on Trump's legs confirmed CVI. This disease is very common for people over the age of 70. Lets understand what exactly this disease is.

Chronic venous insufficiency means weakness of the veins. This is a condition in which the veins of the legs cannot function properly. The function of these veins is to send blood back to the heart. But when these veins become weak or damaged. Then it starts accumulating in the lower parts of the body. Due to which pressure increases in the veins and various problems start.

What are the causes of the disease?

The most common cause of this disease is deep vein thrombosis (DVT), i.e. the formation of blood clots in the veins. When blood clots form, the veins are damaged. The veins become weak. That's when this disease occurs.

Symptoms of the disease?

Feeling of heaviness in the legs Pain in the legs Burning and prickling sensation Night cramps in the legs Change in the color of the skin of the legs Swelling in the legs and ankles Itching or dry skin Flesh peeling near the ankles Swelling in the veins

Treatment for the disease?

There is no specific treatment for chronic venous insufficiency. This disease can only be managed. According to experts, the disease can be controlled by using medical grade compression stockings, sitting with legs elevated, walking regularly and controlling weight. In severe cases, surgeries like sclerotherapy, vein ligation or vein stripping are performed.