CISF personnel saves French traveller's life with CPR at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Jan 28 A CISF personnel gave cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to a 63-year-old French national, saving his life, after he had lost consciousness and fell down during security check at Delhi airport, an official said on Sunday.

According to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), on Friday, Sub-Inspector Puneet Kumar Tiwari, who was performing screening duty at a X-BIS Machine at the security hold area of IGI airport, noticed an elderly passenger, standing in queue for security check, had collapsed.

"The passenger suddenly lost consciousness and fell down on the floor. Tiwari acted promptly and administered CPR to the passenger. On call, a doctor from the Medanta medical room also reached the location and administered initial treatment to the passenger," a senior CISF official said.

Afterwards, the passenger regained consciousness and showed signs of improvement.

"Thereafter, the doctor declared him fit to continue his journey," said the official.

The passenger was later identified as Bertrand Patrick, who was bound for Paris by a Vistara flight.

