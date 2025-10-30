City doctors report 50 pc rise in eye problems as smog continues to engulf Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 30 The national capital's continued poor air quality and thick smog engulfing the city are not only harmful for the lungs but also eye health, said ophthalmologists on Thursday, while reporting a 50 per cent surge in eye-related problems.

The thick blanket of smog and dangerously high levels of pollution have led to a spike in cases of eye allergies, dryness, burning sensations, and excessive watering, affecting both adults and children.

Doctors say that the toxic cocktail of smoke, particulate matter, and chemical residues released during firecracker burning is not only harmful for the lungs, but for the eyes as well.

"If your cornea gets damaged, you need a corneal transplant to restore your vision. However, if pollution levels continue to rise, a time will come when no corneal transplant will be effective, because the cornea is getting damaged due to pollution," Prof Sudarshan Khokhar, Professor of Ophthalmology at AIIMS, told IANS, adding that the elderly are more vulnerable as the cornea is already weak in them.

“In the last few days, the number of patients suffering from dryness, burning, and watery eyes has increased by around 50 per cent. Many of them come in complaining that their eyes feel gritty or heavy -- symptoms typical of pollution-induced ocular allergy. Even healthy individuals are experiencing irritation due to the poor air quality,” added Dr. Rajesh Sinha, Professor of Ophthalmology at the RP Centre, AIIMS.

The expert explained that tiny particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) suspended in the air can settle on the surface of the eyes, damaging the tear film and causing inflammation.

The eyes, being directly exposed to the environment, are among the first organs to suffer when pollution levels soar. Pollutants like nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and carbon particles react with the moisture in the eyes, leading to chemical irritation and inflammation.

“Every year after Diwali, we brace for a rise in eye complaints. The number of patients complaining of itching, redness, and irritation has gone up by almost 50-60 per cent. We are seeing patients with severe eye allergies, and those who already have dry eyes are experiencing much more discomfort than usual. The combination of pollution, dust, and chemical exposure is proving extremely harmful for the ocular surface,” said Dr. Harbansh Lal, Delhi-based senior ophthalmologist

He explained that people who wear contact lenses and eye makeup are particularly vulnerable, as tiny particles trapped between the lens and the cornea can worsen inflammation.

Sinha further noted that repeated exposure to high pollution levels can lead to chronic inflammation and progressive damage to the ocular surface, affecting both comfort and long-term vision.

“Protecting your eyes is just as important as protecting your lungs during this season,” he said. “Even small steps like wearing glasses and using lubricating drops can make a big difference.”

