Claims of ill health 'unfounded, in good spirits': Ratan Tata

New Delhi, Oct 7 Denying "unfounded rumours" of ill health, industrialist Ratan Tata on Monday said he was in "good spirits".

His comments came as several media reports claimed that the 86-year-old was rushed to a hospital and was admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) after his blood pressure dropped.

Denying the reports, the former Tata Sons Group Chairman said the visit was part of a routine check-up due to his age.

He said: "Thank you for thinking of me."

"I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded," Tata wrote in a post on social media platform X.

"I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions."

Further, the octogenarian also urged the media not to spread misinformation.

"There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media respect refrain from spreading misinformation," he said.

His health scare sent waves of concern across India, with public figures, industry leaders, and citizens expressing their hopes and prayers for his speedy recovery. Social media has been abuzz with messages of support, with many emphasising his pivotal role in shaping modern India’s business landscape and his continued dedication to charitable causes even in his later years.

Ratan Tata remained the Chairperson of the Tata Group conglomerate twice -- from 1991 to 2012 and from 2016 to 2017. He has become a popular figure on social media and shares heartfelt posts about animal rights (particularly dogs). He had more than 13 million followers on X and nearly 10 million on Instagram. He is the 'most followed entrepreneur' in India, according to the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023.

