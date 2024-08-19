Coal sector PSUs step up healthcare drive for poor with Rs 800 crore CSR budget

New Delhi, Aug 19 Coal India Limited (CIL), its subsidiaries, NLCIL are making a profound impact on community well-being, with an annual commitment of approximately Rs 800 crore towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives related to healthcare, education, environment sustainability and women empowerment, according to a Coal Ministry statement issued on Monday.

CIL's flagship health initiative, the Thalassemia Bal Sewa Yojana (TBSY), has reached a significant milestone with the successful completion of 500 bone marrow transplants (BMTs). This programme provides financial assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh per patient for the treatment of Thalassemia Major and Aplastic Anemia, benefiting 356 underprivileged children across India.

Launched in 2017, the scheme supports families with an annual income below Rs 8 lakh. With an investment of Rs 70 crore, TBSY has been recognised with ‘The Green Environment Award’ and continues to offer vital financial support for medical treatments through an online portal and physical applications.

Similarly, to address the urgent need for congenital heart disease (CHD) interventions, Coal India Limited has launched Project Nanha Sa Dil. This initiative focuses on screening approximately 18,000 children for CHD through village and district camps in Jharkhand. The project aims to provide surgical or catheter-based interventions for 500 children and train over 50 young professionals in pediatric cardiac care. Funded at Rs 9.37 crore, the project will initially operate in four districts with plans for future expansion.

NLCIL has also significantly enhanced healthcare access with the establishment of a Dialysis Centre in Government Hospital, Cuddalore. This initiative provides 13,000 dialysis cycles annually, improving the availability of essential medical care for patients in the region.

In response to the critical need for medical oxygen during the pandemic, NLCIL and its joint ventures set up 28 Medical Oxygen Plants with a combined capacity of 2,500 beds across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. This effort has substantially strengthened the nation’s healthcare infrastructure.

Other Notable Health-Related CSR efforts undertaken by the coal sector central public sector enterprises include the construction of Premashralay: Establishment of a home for outpatients undergoing cancer treatment in Kolkata.

The provision of mobile healthcare services is also being undertaken to help underserved populations through mobile units.

Besides, cancer care support is being extended at the Ranchi Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, including collaboration with Tata Cancer Care for cancer detection and treatment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor