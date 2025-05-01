Coastal TN to face intense heat in May, temperatures may rise by 5 degrees Celsius

Chennai, May 1 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast a significant rise in temperatures across the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu during May, with the mercury expected to soar 5 degrees Celsius above the average.

The peak summer heatwave period, known locally as ‘Kathiri Veyil’ or ‘Agni Natchathiram,’ will begin on May 4 and is expected to last for 25 days.

The RMC has warned of intense heat conditions, particularly in coastal areas, urging residents to take all necessary precautions.

In response, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has issued a series of safety guidelines to help the public cope with the extreme heat. It has advised residents to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day and to avoid direct exposure to the sun as much as possible.

"Residents are urged to stay indoors between 12 noon and 3 p.m., when the sun is at its peak,” the DPH stated.

It also recommended using umbrellas or hats for protection and avoiding strenuous physical activities during the hottest part of the day. The health advisory warned against leaving children or pets inside parked vehicles, noting that temperatures inside can rise rapidly, leading to fatal consequences.

The public has also been advised to limit the intake of artificial soft drinks, coffee, tea, and alcohol, as these beverages can contribute to dehydration.

To minimise heat buildup indoors, the DPH advised avoiding cooking during peak heat hours and suggested refraining from walking barefoot on hot surfaces.

Residents were also urged to steer clear of high-protein foods and expired items, as they can increase the body’s stress under high temperatures. For hydration, the department encouraged the consumption of homemade drinks such as lemon water, buttermilk, lassi, and fruit juices with a pinch of salt. Eating fruits and vegetables with high water content was also recommended. Special precautions were advised for infants, young children, pregnant women, the elderly, individuals with heart conditions, and outdoor workers. The advisory stressed the need for regular monitoring of vulnerable individuals, particularly those living alone.

Outdoor workers were instructed to limit sun exposure, avoid heavy physical tasks during peak heat, take frequent breaks in shaded areas, and drink water every 20 minutes. The public has been urged to seek immediate medical attention if experiencing symptoms such as dizziness, headaches, or signs of heat stress.

