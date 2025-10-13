Common Painkiller May Be Ineffective and Increase Risk of Heart Disease, Says Study

We take medication to get relived from the pain or fever. Most common medicine is a paracetamol, we take after getting fever or a medication is often seen for headaches. Many people don't know that this medication does not effectively relieve pain and also doubles the risk of heart disease. This drug is called tramadol, and recent research has revealed this. Tramadol is a common prescription painkiller, often prescribed to patients for moderate to severe pain. People consider it a safer option than stronger opioids, but new research suggests that it is not as effective in reducing pain and its use increases the risk of heart disease.

A systematic review and meta-analysis in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine examined the drug's effects. US research indicates that approximately 51.6 million US adults (one in five) suffer from persistent pain, with 17.1 million experiencing activity-limiting pain. The study analyzed data from 6,506 patients across 19 clinical trials, encompassing osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia, neuropathic pain, and back pain. Tramadol provided some relief from pain, but the relief was so minimal that patients likely didn't notice much difference.

Serious health risks: Those taking tramadol had nearly double the risk of serious complications, including heart conditions like chest pain, heart failure, and coronary artery disease. In addition to heart problems, dizziness, constipation, and drowsiness were more common. The research also noted that many trials were conducted for a short period of time, so long-term use may exacerbate the true risks. Tramadol is often considered the safest among over-the-counter medications and strong opioids. However, new research shows that it may not be safe when taken long-term. Millions of people worldwide are chronically dependent on painkillers, and long-term use of tramadol is becoming increasingly prevalent. However, unaware of its heart risks, it can lead to serious complications.

What we should know before taking Tramadol?