Companies not complying with Menstrual Leave Policy will face action: Karnataka Labour Minister

Bengaluru, Oct 11 Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad on Saturday said that the companies, not complying with the state's menustral leave policy, rules for which are being framed, will face action.

Speaking to the media at his residence in Bengaluru, the minister said: "The government's law must be implemented and followed by everyone. Companies should not look at this only as a law but also from a humanitarian perspective. Further discussions and consultations will be held on the implementation of this policy in the coming days."

When asked whether companies might hesitate to hire women employees because of the menstrual leave policy, the minister responded: "Let us implement it first and then evaluate its pros and cons. In fact, many companies are already following such a policy."

He added that a bill regarding the menstrual leave policy will be introduced in the Legislative Assembly, or it could be enforced through an ordinance.

"Companies should have the sensitivity and common sense to understand that women employees need menstrual leave. They must recognise the challenges faced by women employees. If complaints arise that excessive leave is being misused, we will review and address them accordingly," he underlined.

Highlighting women's role in society and families, the minister said: "Women not only work at home but also outside. They face mental stress and middle-class working women, in particular, face many challenges. In wealthy households, women often have domestic help. If working women get even a day’s leave, they can return the next day and perform even more efficiently."

Speaking on behalf of the committee that studied the menstrual leave policy, the Associate Dean of Christ University said: "We conducted a thorough study before recommending the menstrual leave policy. All standards and aspects were carefully considered before making our recommendations."

The Congress-led government in Karnataka on Thursday has approved a proposal to grant women staffers one day paid menstrual leave every month.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru after the cabinet meeting, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil announced the decision.

