Confirmed: Kerala youth's death first monekypox casuality in India

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 1 Death of the 22-year-old youth, who came from the UAE to Trissur on July 22, has now been confirmed as the first monkeypox casuality in India, said Kerala health authorities on Monday.

The samples were sent to NIV Pune and the results came on Monday as positive.

22 year old Hafeez passed away on Sunday and after that suspicions were there if it was monkeypox. Soon the health authorities swung into action and started preparing a detailed contact list of him after his arrival at the Kozhikode airport.

It has been found out that four of his friends and his family members were also there, to receive him at the airport.

The next day he was out playing football with his friends. On July 27, he collapsed and was taken to a local clinic and from there he was moved to a hospital, where he was undergoing treatement and passed away on Sunday.

The health department has already begun their job to get in touch with all those who came in contact with the deceased.

The health officials are also finding out if any information was withheld. State Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who hails from Trissur, said so far 21 people have been identified as primary contacts and have been isolated.

"So far, there have been no reports of any primary contacts having any issues. However the health officials are leaving nothing to chance and a high alert is on," said Rajan.

