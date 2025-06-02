Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Death Toll Hits 28, Active Cases Near 4000 Across Country

COVID-19 is spreading again across the country, with active cases nearing 4,000. Latest Health Department data shows 3,758 active cases as of Sunday, while the death toll has risen to 28.In Delhi, the number of active cases has climbed to 436, with 61 new cases reported recently. In Uttar Pradesh, active cases currently stand at 149, while in Maharashtra, the count has reached 506.Maharashtra is also witnessing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases. As per the latest data released by the Health

Department, the state recorded 65 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. These include:

Mumbai: 22 cases

Pune: 25 cases

Thane: 9 cases

Pimpri-Chinchwad: 6 cases

Kolhapur: 2 cases

Nagpur: 1 case

The encouraging news is that 300 patients have recovered in Maharashtra, bringing the number of active cases to 506.Meanwhile, Rajasthan is also reporting a consistent increase in infections. In the last 24 hours, 20 new cases were reported. Of these: 17 cases are from Jaipur, 1 each from Udaipur, Bikaner, and Dungarpur. Among the new patients are two elderly individuals aged 74 and 82, as well as seven young adults aged between 19 and 30. With these 20 new cases, Rajasthan's total number of confirmed cases has reached 98, with one fatality and 15 patients currently under hospital care.

