Cough syrup row: Leaders demand strict action against pharma firms

New Delhi, Oct 5 Following the tragic death of 11 children in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district due to consumption of toxic cough syrup, political leaders have strongly criticised the government and demanded strict action against pharmaceutical manufacturers responsible for endangering children's lives.

The children had consumed ‘Coldrif’, a cough syrup manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals, a Tamil Nadu-based company located in Kanchipuram. While the children initially showed signs of improvement, their conditions soon deteriorated, leading to kidney failure and eventual death.

Laboratory analysis confirmed the presence of 48.6 per cent diethylene glycol, a highly toxic industrial solvent, in the syrup.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh alleged that the government’s response was superficial.

“The BJP government is extremely insensitive toward children. These medicines were banned as early as 2007 under the UPA government, yet a politically connected company continued production. Now, bans are being imposed just for show. The real culprits are the manufacturers, but action is being taken against small shopkeepers and doctors to cover up the issue,” Singh said.

Congress leader Udit Raj echoed similar sentiments, calling for immediate punishment of those flouting safety norms.

“Whether it is drug manufacturing, food products, or beverages, standards are routinely violated, and the guilty go unpunished. Anyone found guilty of adulteration or substandard production should be jailed without delay,” he asserted.

All India Muslim Jamaat President, Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, also condemned the negligence.

“Pharmaceutical companies are playing with children's health. The government must act decisively to protect the younger generation, especially those from economically weaker backgrounds. It’s the government’s essential responsibility to curb such dangerous practices,” he said.

Authorities have since registered a case against both Dr Praveen Soni, who administered the syrup, and Sresan Pharmaceuticals. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Drug Control declared the syrup “Not of Standard Quality”, prompting the Madhya Pradesh government to ban its sale and distribution statewide.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor