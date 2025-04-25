Countrymen collectively, strongly fought malaria: PM Modi

New Delhi, April 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on World Malaria Day on Friday, lauded countrymen for having collectively fought to defeat the mosquito-borne disease.

World Malaria Day is observed globally on April 25 each year. The theme for 2025, "Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite", calls for renewed global commitment to end malaria through innovation, collaboration, and sustained action.

India was once among the world’s highest malaria-burdened countries. But the country has demonstrated remarkable progress against malaria with a 69 per cent drop in cases and a 68 per cent reduction in deaths between 2017 and 2023.

This was achieved through sustained political will, grassroots participation, and targeted interventions.

Notably, the country in 2024 also exited the WHO’s High Burden to High Impact (HBHI) group -- marking a global milestone.

"Malaria has been a big challenge confronting humanity for four thousand years. Even at the time of Independence, it was one of our biggest health challenges," PM Modi said.

"Today, I can say with satisfaction that the countrymen have collectively, strongly fought this challenge," he added.

Between 2015-2023, India saw an 80.5 per cent decline in malaria cases. Malaria deaths declined by 78.38 per cent during the same period.

About 122 districts in the country reported zero malaria cases in 2023, showing a strong localised impact.

India aims to achieve zero indigenous malaria cases by 2027 and full elimination by 2030.

For this, the country adopted a comprehensive, evidence-driven strategy.

The approach integrates disease management, vector control, and community-driven interventions to ensure lasting impact and inclusive health coverage.

The Intensified Malaria Elimination Project (IMEP)-3 targets 159 high-burden districts to accelerate malaria elimination in vulnerable areas.

The nationwide “Test, Treat, Track” strategy ensures early detection and timely treatment.

Malaria services have also been integrated under Ayushman Bharat, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and Community Health Officers.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Singh Patel said that the government is continuously working towards achieving the goal of 'Malaria Free India'.

"On the occasion of World Malaria Day, it is the responsibility of all of us to spread awareness about a deadly disease like malaria and make collective efforts to eradicate it," Patel said in a post on social media platform X.

"The Government of India is continuously working towards the goal of 'Malaria Free India'. Let us all together make this campaign a success," she added.

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites and spread to humans through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. It is, however, preventable and treatable.

To prevent the disease, Patel urged people to "keep cleanliness, protect yourself from mosquitoes, wear full sleeve clothes, use a mosquito net and repellent. Get yourself checked immediately if you have a fever."

