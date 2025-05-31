Covid 19: Karnataka govt issues guidelines for schools, general public

Bengaluru, May 31 Amid rising COVID-19 concerns and a surge in active cases in the state, the Karnataka government on Saturday issued a circular and public advisory outlining guidelines for schools and the general public.

The circular states that the guidelines are intended to protect the health of school children and the general public.

The circular in connection with schools stated, “These guidelines were formulated based on the recommendations made during a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 26, given schools reopening across the state in June.”

Key points include that children showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or cold should not be sent to school and must receive appropriate treatment as per medical advice. Children should only return to school after fully recovering from all symptoms. If a symptomatic child reports to school, parents must be informed immediately, and the child should be sent home.

Similarly, if teachers or school staff develop symptoms such as fever, cough, or cold, they are advised to take necessary precautions. The circular emphasises maintaining hygiene, practising cough etiquette, and following COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

The circular was issued by K.B. Shivakumar, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services, to all district Deputy Commissioners and the Chief Health Officer of the Bengaluru civic agency.

In a public advisory regarding COVID-19 surveillance and safety, the health department stated, “In light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the state continues to monitor and manage the situation through ongoing efforts to prevent transmission, detect cases, and provide care. The Department of Health and Family Welfare urges all citizens not to panic but to remain vigilant and actively support public health measures. Continued cooperation is essential to detect and contain new variants or potential outbreaks. Your health is our priority.”

The public has been advised to stay alert but not anxious, avoid spreading unverified information, and report international travellers to authorities for necessary follow-up. People are encouraged to wear masks in crowded places, maintain physical distancing, and practice good hygiene.

Citizens are also urged to report symptoms early, support testing and surveillance, and report unusual spikes in COVID-19-like symptoms through the IHIP portal's community monitoring tool.

The public is advised to keep shared spaces clean. A toll-free helpline number has also been provided for health advice and emergency patient transport.

The advisory concluded by stating, “Together, we can quickly identify and control potential illnesses, keeping ourselves and our communities safe.”

As of May 30, Karnataka reported 234 active COVID-19 cases. The state’s positivity rate stood at 24.7 per cent, and the case fatality rate was 0.8 per cent. Among the active cases, 223 patients are in home isolation, while 11 are hospitalised.

--IANS

mka/dan

