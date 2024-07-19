The coronavirus pandemic has instilled widespread fear among populations worldwide, with many countries grappling with severe crises. The aftermath of this global health emergency continues to leave people reeling. In recent developments, startling new information has emerged, adding to the ongoing concern. Recent research indicates that only two percent of COVID-19 patients develop autoantibodies even after recovering from the virus. These autoantibodies pose significant risks to the body, potentially causing severe health complications.

Autoantibodies are harmful elements produced by the body that attack its own tissues. In some patients, these autoantibodies can persist for several months after recovering from COVID-19, potentially weakening the immune system. They may cause symptoms such as muscle pain, joint pain, and severe brain damage. If you continue to feel weak or fatigued even after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, it is advisable to consult a doctor for further evaluation.

The study involved nine participants, with five of them having autoantibodies present for up to seven months. However, it's not yet clear whether these autoantibodies are a definitive sign of long COVID. According to the study, 70 percent of the 52 people examined were infected with the coronavirus. The presence of autoantibodies has been linked to significant health issues, so it is advisable to consult a doctor if you experience any health problems.