COVID-19: What is XFG? New Recombinant Variant Detected With Rapid Spread Potential

In India, there are 6815 active cases of COVID-19 as of June 10. India recorded 324 fresh cases and 3 deaths in the past 24 hours. A new variant of COVID-19, XFG, has surfaced. As per the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) data, 163 cases of this new variant have been detected in India. Maharashtra reported the most cases of this new variant, 89. Infections were detected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh. Overall, Kerala is the most affected state with 2053 active cases. Gujarat has 109 active cases, West Bengal 747, Delhi 691, and Maharashtra 613.

What Do We Know About The XFG COVID-19 Variant?

It is a descendant of the Omicron Sub-variant. The Lancet journal reported that this new variant was detected first in Canada. Since XFG is a recombinant sub-variant, it descended from two variations, in this case LF.7 and LP.8.1.2. According to The Lancet report, it has "strong immune evasion" and can spread quickly. Because it can easily elude the body's natural defences, this makes it possible for the virus to thrive and spread.

Also Read: Chinese Scientist From Wuhan Arrested For Smuggling Illegal Biological Material Into US

A recombinant variant is a hybrid of different variants. It is formed when a person is infected with two or more COVID-19 variants at the same time. When a person is infected with two variants, the mixing of genetic material results in the formation of a new variant that has characteristics of both strains. Four important spike mutations are present in the XFG variant: Thr572Ile, Asn487Asp, Gln493Glu, and His445Arg.

So far, no severe case of this variant has been reported. Just like other Omicron variants, it has upper respiratory symptoms.