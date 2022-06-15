Covid cases on rise in Chennai but no tough restrictions for now: TN Health Min

Chennai, June 15 Even as concerns are growing over the steadily rising Covid numbers in Chennai, the good news is that most of the patients are being treated at home as the symptoms are very mild, said Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian. After reviewing the Covid situation in the city on Wednesday, the Minister said that as many as 684 of the 782 active cases on Monday are in home isolation.

Acknowledging that Covid cases are steadily rising in residential areas, he noted that as many as 52 streets have reported at least 3 cases each. Of these 52 streets, six streets have more than five Covid cases. Over the past few days, almost half of the daily Covid numbers have been recorded in Chennai.

With 171 new cases being reported from the city on Tuesday, the authorities expect the daily tally to exceed the 200-mark on Wednesday.

Ma Subramanian, however, ruled out introduction of tough measures such as containment zones or restrictions on movement in affected areas. He said that stickers will be pasted on houses that have Covid cases.

Noting that the coverage of the Covid-19 vaccination booster doses is not satisfactory, the Minister urged the public to get them and wear masks in public places.

