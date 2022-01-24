Covid cases will decline from February 15, government sources claim

More than three lakh new corona patients are being diagnosed in the country every day. Meanwhile, daily new corona cases are expected to start declining from the 15th February. The number of patients receiving treatment for corona in the country has risen to nearly 22.50 lakh due to the rapid growth of the new variant of coronavirus, Omicron.

Meanwhile, according to government sources, the number of new corona patients appearing daily since February 15 will see a decline. Cases have been declining in some states and metropolitan areas and now the number of new cases has almost stabilized. Also, according to government sources, the impact of the nationwide vaccination campaign against the corona pandemic is clearly visible on the third wave of corona.

The role of vaccination is behind the fact that the effect of the third wave of corona is much less than the previous two waves. 74 per cent of the country's elderly have received both doses of the vaccine. The health ministry is helping the states and union territories to cope with the new wave, government sources said.