Covid claims 25 lives in Gujarat, new cases dip

Gandhinagar, Jan 24 Though the number of fresh Covid cases has come down in Gujarat since the past few of days, the states Covid fatality has become a cause of concern with 25 people succumbing to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to over 100 in just six days.

The state had reported 12 deaths on January 19, 13 on January 20, 16 on January 21, 15 on January 22 and 19 deaths on January 23.

In the same time period, Gujarat saw its Covid tally coming down. The state had reported nearly 25,000 new Covid cases on January 20, which came down to 13,805 on Monday.

Ahmedabad led the chart with 4,441 cases, followed by Vadodara (3,255), Surat (1,374), Rajkot (1,149), Gandhinagar (473), Bhavnagar (322), Kutch (282), Morbi (267), Patan (242), Mehsana (231), Bharuch (190), Jamnagar (183), Navsari (160), Banaskantha (156), Anand (150), Valsad (141), Surendranagar (113), and Amreli (109), among others.

Monday's tally took Gujarat's overall Covid tally to 10,45,938. The state presently has 1,35,148 active cases, out of which the condition of 1,34,864 is stable, whereas 284 critical patients are on ventilator support.

On a positive note, a total of 13,469 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries till now to 9,30,938.

Over 1.70 lakh doses of covid vaccines were administered during the day, taking the statewide total above 9.65 crore so far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor