Covid: J&K records 164 new cases, 2 deaths

Jammu, Dec 25 Two deaths and 164 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as the authorities warned punishment against those violating the SoPs.

An official bulletin said 164 new cases, 40 from Jammu division and 124 from Kashmir division were reported on Saturday while 124 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery including 29 from Jammu division and 95 from Kashmir division.

So far, 3,40,598 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 3,34,722 have recovered.

Two patients succumbed to the virus on Saturday in Kashmir division taking the number of people killed during the pandemic in Jammu and Kashmir to 4,521.

In addition, 50 cases of mucormycosis have also been reported so far.

Meanwhile, 68,900 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

The total number of active cases is 1,355 out of which 349 are from Jammu division and 1,006 from Kashmir division.

