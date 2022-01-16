Covid spread jolts J&K as 3,499 new cases logged

Jammu, Jan 16 Covid spread continued to jolt J&K on Sunday as 3,499 new cases and six deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said that 1,210 cases and three deaths were reported in the Jammu division and 2,289 cases and three deaths in the Kashmir division.

Meanwhile, 470 patients recovered - 308 in the Jammu division and 162 in the Kashmir division.

So far, 359,373 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 338,923 have recovered, while 4,567 have succumbed.

The total number of active cases is 15,883 out of which 6,589 are from the Jammu division and 9,294 from the Kashmir division.

As many as 33,419 doses of vaccine were administered and 74,593 tests conducted on Sunday.

