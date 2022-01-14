Covid surge continues in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Jan 14 The Covid-19 surge in Andhra Pradesh continued as the state on Friday reported 4,528 new cases, the highest single-day tally in more than seven months.

The daily count has gone up over the previous day despite fewer tests conducted during the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Friday.

The state had reported 4,348 infections on Thursday while 47,884 samples were tested. During the last 24 hours, health authorities tested 39,816 samples.

The positivity rate rose to 11.37 per cent from 9.08 per cent the previous day. This is the highest positivity rate in nearly eight months. The active cases in the state also mounted to 18,313.

One person succumbed to the virus during last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 14,508.

According to the state command control room, Chittoor accounted for the highest number of cases at 1,027 followed by Visakhapatnam (992) and Srikakulam (385). Three other districts also reported over 300 cases. West Godavari was the only district to report fresh cases in double digits.

The 24-hour period also saw 418 people recovering from the virus, taking the total recoveries to 20,63,934.

Health officials have already warned that the state may see a bigger surge after Sankranti celebrations, which began Friday with 'Bhogi'.

Movement of people across the states and within the state for festival is likely to lead to a spike in cases.

The Andhra Pradesh government has already announced night curfew from January 18 to January 31 to check the spread of Covid. The night curfew will be in force from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The government had initially announced imposition of curfew from early this week but deferred it so as not to inconvenience Sankranti travellers.

A large number of people from Andhra Pradesh, who are living in neighbouring Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, visit their native places for Sankranti festivities

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor