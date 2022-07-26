Covid surges in J&K, 697 new cases

Srinagar, July 26 Covid infections continued to surge in J&K on Tuesday as 697 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that of the new cases, 281 were from the Jammu division and 416 from the Kashmir division.

Authorities have made wearing of masks mandatory in public places in all the 20 districts of the Union Territory.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 461,255 people tested positive in J&K out of which 452,676 have recovered, while 4,763 people have succumbed.

