Covid Update: Gujarat reports 33 deaths, 11,974 new cases

Gandhinagar, Jan 29 Gujarat on Saturday reported 11,974 new Covid cases, taking its overall infection tally to 11,44,585, while 33 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, mounting the overall death toll to 10,408 so far.

While the number of fresh cases has been coming down over the past few days, the death toll is on the rise with the state reporting as many as 234 deaths in a span of 11 days.

Of the 33 deaths recorded on Saturday, Ahmedabad reported 8 deaths, followed by Surat, Rajkot and Bhavnagar (5 each), Vadodara (3), Valsad and Anand (2 each), and Jamnagar, Kheda and Botad (1 each).

Continuing the trend, Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of fresh cases on Saturday at 4,066, followed by Vadodara (2,257), Rajkot (982), Surat (879), Gandhinagar (487), Mehsana (313), Jamnagar (302), Patan (280), Kutch (263), Bhavnagar (230), and Bharuch (207), among others.

On a positive note, 21,655 patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 10,36,165 till date.

Gujarat presently has 98,021 active cases, of which the condition of 97,736 is stable, whereas 285 critical patients are on ventilator support.

Over 2.13 lakh doses of Covid vaccine were administered on Saturday, taking the statewide total to above 9.75 crore so far.

