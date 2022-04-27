Covid: Vaccinating all eligible children is priority, says PM Modi

New Delhi, April 27 Amid rising Covid cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said vaccinating all eligible children is the government's priority and stressed on the need to promote Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Chairing a review meeting with Chief Ministers of several states via video conferencing to assess the health situation across the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that the vaccination of all eligible children at the earliest was a priority for the government and specialised programmes would have to be conducted for it in schools.

Talking about the ongoing vaccination drive against pandemic, the Prime Minister said: "It is a matter of pride for every Indian that 96 per cent adult population in country has got at least one dose of Covid vaccine".

PM Modi urged the authorities to remain alert as challenges related to the pandemic are not over.

"Despite managing the Covid crisis well as compared to other countries, we can see an uptick in cases in states now. We have to stay alert. It's clear that the Covid challenge has not yet been surpassed," said PM Modi.

Stating that health infrastructure has improved a lot due to joint efforts of the Centre and states, Modi called for scaling up of the same at medical colleges and district hospitals.

"Our scientists and experts are continuously monitoring the national and global situation. We have to work on their suggestions with a pre-emptive, pro-active and collective approach," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

