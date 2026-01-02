Cumin Water for Weight Loss: Benefits, Recipe, and Best Time to Drink

Increasing in weight is one of the major problems faced by many people. Despite many attempts, they are not getting any success in losing weight. Well, even if you lose weight, it is very difficult to reduce the fat accumulated around the stomach. If you are one of such people, then you must include cumin water in your diet. In India, cumin water has long been drunk for digestion, metabolism, and stomach health.

However, when it is consumed with honey, its benefits increase further. It is considered an effective home remedy, especially for reducing belly fat.

Let's see the benefits of cumin water and how to prepare it properly.

Helps increase metabolism: Cumin water helps increase metabolism. Metabolism is very important for burning calories in the body. Some components in cumin improve the activity of digestive enzymes, which helps digest food better. One teaspoon of cumin contains only 8 calories. That is, cumin water offers many health benefits without adding extra calories to the diet.

Benefits of cumin water

- Cumin has detoxifying properties. Cumin water helps to flush out toxins from the body and reduce excess water retention, which often appears as swelling around the stomach.

- The essential oils in cumin help in the release of digestive enzymes and improve digestion by activating gastric juices. They also reduce inflammation in the digestive system, which reduces bloating and gas complaints.

- According to a study published in the International Journal of Medical Research and Health Sciences, cumin has anti-diabetic properties. It can improve insulin sensitivity and reduce glucose absorption, so that blood sugar does not spike suddenly after meals.

- Cumin has antimicrobial and antioxidant properties, which help reduce acne and protect the skin from free radicals. It also contains antioxidants like Vitamin E, which keep the skin healthy and reduce the signs of aging.

Also Read: Winter Joint Pain and Muscle Stiffness: Know Causes and Simple Home Remedies

How to make cumin water with honey?

Soak 1–2 teaspoons of cumin seeds in a glass of water overnight. Boil this water for 5–10 minutes in the morning and then strain it. After this, add 1 teaspoon of honey to it and drink it on an empty stomach. If you do this remedy daily, you will see a difference in a few days.