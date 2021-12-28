Cyprus reports record 1,925 new Covid-19 cases

Nicosia, Dec 28 Warning of fresh restrictions, Cyprus' health authorities announced a record 1,925 new coronavirus infections.

Cyprus recorded 1,925 new Covid cases on Monday, more than double the number reported on Sunday.

Health Minister Michalis Hadipantelas said possible new restrictions are under consideration. These would depend mostly on the number of new infections, and the number of people admitted into hospitals, he added.

Most restrictions currently in force relate to unvaccinated people, and are meant to force them to receive the jab, Xinhua news agency reported.

Petros Karayiannis, a leading member of the scientific team advising the government, said that the number of infections in the next three days will play a crucial role in decisions over further restrictions.

Karayiannis also expressed concern that nearly 27 infections out of a total of 60 cases attributed to the highly contagious Omicron mutation were found in the community and were not related to travel.

It is only a matter of time before the Omicron variant becomes the dominant one, he added.

The first Omicron cases in Cyprus were related to travelers returning from the UK.

