Daily Covid cases cross 200-mark in Gujarat, active caseload over 1,000

Gandhinagar, Dec 27 The single-day Covid caseload in Gujarat crossed the 200-mark to touch 204 on Monday, against 65 recoveries, taking the state's active Covid caseload to 1,086.

Similarly, the number of Omicron cases also increased to 24 on Monday.

According to the state health department data, 204 Covid cases were reported from across Gujarat on Monday, with Ahmedabad leading the chart with 100 cases, followwed by Rajkot (36), Surat (23), Vadodara (17), Gandhinagar (5), and Bhavnagar Jamnagar and Junagadh (1 each).

Of the 24 Omicron cases registered on Monday, 13 were reported from Ahmedabad, followed by Gandhinagar (4), Rajkot (3), and Amreli, Anand, Bharuch and Vadodara (1 each).

The state has so far reported 73 Omicron cases, of which 17 have been discharged.

On the vaccination front, over 4 lakh doses were administered on Monday, taking the statewide total so far above 8.85 crore.

