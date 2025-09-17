DCGI urges patients to take active part in strengthening pharmacovigilance

New Delhi, Sep 17 Besides healthcare professionals, patients must also actively participate in pharmacovigilance, said Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 5th National Pharmacovigilance Week at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, here, he highlighted the growing role of pharmacovigilance in safeguarding patient health.

The National Pharmacovigilance Week, inaugurated by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), functioning as the National Coordination Centre for the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (NCC-PvPI), is being observed from September 17-23rd under the theme “Your Safety, Just a Click Away: Report to PvPI”.

The week-long campaign aims to sensitise healthcare professionals, regulators, researchers, and the public to actively report adverse drug reactions (ADRs) through simplified digital platforms.

“Since the inception of the programme, the majority of reports have come from healthcare professionals, whereas meaningful impact can only be achieved when patients themselves actively participate in reporting,” Raghuvanshi said.

“With the number of reporting, we ranked among the top contributors globally in reporting adverse events,” he added.

Raghuvanshi noted that, despite the availability of significant data for analysis, its optimum utilisation in strengthening pharmacovigilance is still lacking.

Furthermore, he also stated that “the content of pharmacovigilance needs to be changed as the context has changed in the country. It is now that pharmacovigilance has got a strong base, and policies are being designed and regulated”.

"We need to develop a culture of curiosity within the organisation, not a culture of apprehension, for better results. What is needed is the smart integration of technology and innovative approaches to drive differential thinking,” Raghuvanshi said.

On the occasion, IPC also unveiled a series of new initiatives, including the launch of a short film on PvPI, a pharmacovigilance comic published in multiple vernacular languages to enhance public awareness, and a new online reporting platform designed for easy access through a QR code.

