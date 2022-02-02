DDMA to discuss further relaxing Covid curbs on February 4

New Delhi, Feb 2 The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has called a virtual meeting on Friday to discuss Covid restrictions amid declining cases in the national capital.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal will chair the meeting, attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwalw among others, at 12 noon.

The DDMA meeting is expected to take decision on reopening of schools along with easing other Covid curbs in the city, including the night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

In its meeting on January 27, the weekend curfew and odd-even formula for shops in the market was lifted as the Covid cases started declining. Bars, restaurants and cinema have also been allowed to reopen with 50 per cent capacity in the city. The DDMA also capped the number of people attending wedding festivals in the national capital to 200 in the meeting.

The Delhi BJP has also demanded the reopening of gyms and spas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor