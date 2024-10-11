Death toll from monkeypox in Africa nears 1,000 as cases exceed 38,000

Addis Ababa, Oct 11 The death toll from Africa's ongoing monkeypox outbreak has risen to 979, with a total of 38,300 cases, including 7,339 confirmed ones, since the beginning of 2024, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

During an online media briefing Thursday evening, Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya said the continent reported 3,186 new cases in the past week alone, with 489 confirmed cases and 53 deaths.

Kaseya emphasised that the outbreak remains a significant public health concern across the continent. Sixteen African countries, spanning all five regions, reported cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

Data from the African Union's specialized healthcare agency showed that Central Africa is the hardest-hit region, accounting for more than 99 percent of all mpox-related deaths reported this year. Six central African countries have reported 33,735 suspected cases, 7,109 confirmed cases, and 975 deaths this year.

"With the increase in the number of cases, mpox is still a major public health issue in Africa. Last week, we had 3,186 new cases. Under this trend, what we are seeing for the past four to five weeks is (a weekly average of) 2,500 to 3,000 new cases," Kaseya said. "We don't see a decrease in terms of deaths. It means the outbreak is still there, still increasing, and we need to continue to be focused to stop that."

Kaseya said the number of mpox cases reported this year marked a staggering 300 percent increase compared to the total cases recorded in 2023. The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, and Uganda represent the top five countries reporting the highest confirmed cases, accounting for 98.7 percent of the total cases.

Calling for further strengthening efforts to address the spread of the virus, Kaseya underscored the urgent need to prioritize investigation and research among the most vulnerable segments of the population, such as children under 15 years.

In mid-August, the Africa CDC declared the ongoing mpox outbreak in Africa a public health emergency of continental security. Soon after, the World Health Organization also declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern, activating its highest level of global alert for mpox for the second time in two years.

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, was first detected in laboratory monkeys in 1958. It is believed to be transmitted from wild animals, such as rodents, to humans or through human-to-human contact. It is a rare viral disease typically spread through body fluids, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. The infection usually causes fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.

