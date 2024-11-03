Decline in TB incidence an outcome of India's dedicated, innovative efforts: PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 3 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the nation's achievements in reducing tuberculosis (TB) incidence.

In a significant acknowledgment of India's efforts to eradicate TB, the Prime Minister said that the decline in TB incidence is an "outcome of India’s dedicated and innovative efforts".

"Commendable progress! The decline in TB incidence is an outcome of India's dedicated and innovative efforts. Through a collective spirit, we will keep working towards a TB-free India," PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister responded to a post by Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda who acknowledged the recognition of India's remarkable progress by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in reducing tuberculosis by 17.7 per cent from 2015 to 2023.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to creating a TB-free India. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognised India's remarkable progress, with a 17.7 per cent decline in TB incidence from 2015 to 2023 — a rate more than double the global decline of 8.3 per cent. This acknowledgment reflects India's transformative approach to TB care and control," Health Minister Nadda had posted.

Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, "our government has expanded and strengthened the National TB Elimination Programme by taking key initiatives such as the Ni-Kshay Poshan Yojana to provide essential nutritional support to TB patients, and introduction of the BPALM regimen, a novel treatment for Multi-Drug Resistant Tuberculosis", the Health Minister had posted on X.

J.P. Nadda also acknowledged the tireless efforts of the Ministry of Health Affairs' "dedicated healthcare workers, whose unwavering commitment and hard work play a crucial role in this fight against tuberculosis".

According to the WHO, India has one of the highest levels of treatment coverage for tuberculosis among the 30 high TB-burden countries.

India also achieved a significant increase in the number of people receiving preventative therapy for household contacts of TB patients and people living with HIV, a WHO report showed.

According to the report, 12.2 lakh people in India were put on preventive therapy in 2023, up from 10.2 lakh in 2022, and 4.2 lakh in 2021.

India aims to end TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global target.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor