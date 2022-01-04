Delhi Corona updates: 6 Doctors tested positive at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, says having mild symptoms

The sudden rise in corona cases is the hint towards the upcoming third wave. The cases in-country and Omicron threat is rising rapidly and Delhi-Mumbai has the highest cases amongst the country. On Monday six resident doctors at Safdarjung Hospital’s pediatric department in New Delhi tested Covid-19 positive for coronavirus. And over this last week, 23 doctors have been tested positive in Delhi only.

A doctor at the hospital said, “These are not Omicron cases. Symptoms are mostly minor and no hospitalization is required for any case. They are all isolating themselves.” The national capital has also shown a rapid rise in Covid 4,099 cases have been reported in Delhi on Monday.

While 152 people have tested positive for the Omicron variant, the health minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday, “Omicron is now the dominant variant in Delhi; around 81% of cases in Delhi are of the variant. The people arriving at Delhi Airport from abroad are being tested and being sent to isolation facilities if tested positive and are being treated accordingly,” said Jain. He also said that the government has made several major arrangements for the surge “There is no need to panic. The best way to stop coronavirus is to wear a mask at all times and follow all the Covid appropriate protocol at all times,” Jain said.

He also admitted that the occupancy of hospitals in Delhi is low "Almost 96% of the Covid beds in Delhi are available and only 4% are occupied. Furthermore, we are preparing over 37 thousand beds additionally in Delhi.”