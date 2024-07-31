Delhi docs use e-CPR to give minor girl new lease of life

New Delhi, July 31 A team of doctors at a city hospital saved the life of a 11-year-old girl using the cutting edge e-CPR (extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation) method.

The girl arrived at the hospital with severe chest pain that was misdiagnosed with a stomach issue at two different emergency rooms.

Each visit resulted in medication for a presumed digestive problem, but her condition continued to worsen.

After admission to the hospital her condition seemed stable initially, but further examination with an echocardiogram — a heart ultrasound — revealed that her heart was functioning at just 25 per cent of its normal capacity.

Her condition deteriorated with severe heart rhythm problems. Her blood pressure began to drop and the heart was at risk of failure.

A critical decision was made to use Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO).

ECMO is a life-support technique that temporarily oxygenates and circulates blood outside the body, aiding the heart and lungs in resting and healing and e-CPR is an advanced application of ECMO.

The ECMO was set up in time, as the child was dangerously close to a heart arrest.

After seven days on ECMO, the heart began to recover.

Tests revealed that a viral infection had caused the heart issue, known as viral myocarditis.

Dr. Mridul Agarwal, Senior Consultant Pediatric Cardiology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital explained the importance of this cutting edge technique- “e-CPR, or extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is a technology that provides life-saving support in severe cardiac arrest cases. It temporarily takes over heart and lung functions, helping with oxygenation and pumping blood to maintain blood pressure and organ supply.”

“This gives the body critical time to recover. This advanced intervention is essential for saving lives in extreme emergencies. This young girl probably would not have survived without the timely support of ECMO”, Dr Aggarwal said in a statement.

The girl later on thanked the hospital by means of a painting to express her gratitude after being discharged.

