Delhi govt directs pvt hospitals to reserve 40% beds for Covid patients

New Delhi, Jan 4 The Delhi government on Tuesday directed all private hospitals and nursing homes with 50 beds or more in the city to reserve at least 40 per cent of their total bed capacity for Covid patients amid rising cases.

A circular issued by the Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi Government, said that the transmissibility of the new variant is very high and the number of Omicron positive cases in the community are rising exponentially.

"Therefore, the keepers of all private hospitals, nursing homes having total bed capacity of 50 or more are directed to reserve at least 40 per cent of their total bed capacity, 40 per cent of Ward Bed capacity and 40 per cent of ICU bed capacity for Covid patients", added the circular.

In a key development earlier, the Delhi government imposed a weekend curfew in the capital city in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 resurgence. In a virtual meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the DDMA suggested for weekend curfew during which no non-essential movement will be allowed.

In wake of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the city, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced a weekend curfew and said that the public mode of conveyance like metro and buses will run at their full capacity with strict adherence to coronavirus guidelines during the weekdays.

He urged the people to look after themselves and "step out only when it is an absolute necessity", urging them to "always wear a mask and maintain social/physical distance."

Delhi on Tuesday reported 5,481 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise after May 16 when the tally was also 6,456. The new cases have pushed the infection tally to 14,63,701 in the city. Triggered by Omicron variant, Delhi's COVID-19 situation is deteriorating on a daily basis.

