Delhi govt increases Covid beds to 5,65

New Delhi, Jan 8 The Delhi government has increased the Covid beds from 4,350 to 5,650 in 14 hospitals in view of rising cases. The ICU beds have also been increased to 2,075 across the hospitals.

Along with increasing the number of beds in the hospitals, the Covid care centres have also been made operational from Saturday. Total 2,800 beds in 8 Covid care centres across the national capital have been made operational.

The Covid care centres include Sardar Vallabhai Patel Covid Care Centre Radha Swami Beas Chattarpur with 1,000 beds, Sant Nirankari Covid Care Centre of 500 beds, CWG Complex, Akshardham of 400 beds, Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Vihar of 400 Beds, GTB DEM Block of 200 beds, Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan of 100 beds, A&U Tibbia College Hospital of 100 beds and Shehnai Banquet Hall of 100 beds.

Talking about the beds occupancy in the city, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "Around 13,300 beds are still available for patients in Delhi hospitals. Very few patients are getting admitted in this wave of corona, but we have made arrangements in hospitals to keep the situation under control in Delhi."

As per the government data, Indira Gandhi Hospital has 1,500 normal and 330 ICU beds. Lok Nayak Hospital, Guru Nanak Eye Centre, and Ram Leela Maidan have collectively 750 normal & 500 ICU beds, whereas GTB Hospital and Ram Leela Maidan have collectively 750 Normal and 400 ICU beds.

Burari Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital have 400 and 300 beds respectively. Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital has total 100 Normal and 50 ICU beds.

Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and Dadadev Matri & Shishu Chikitsalaya have total 150 and 100 beds so far, wile 100 beds have been reserved in Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya and Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital. Bhagwan Mahaveer Hospital has 100 beds for Covid and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital has 150 beds so far.

The number of beds has been increased to 600 in Ambedkar Hospital and 150 in Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital.

