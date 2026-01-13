Delhi govt to dedicate 81 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs tomorrow

New Delhi, Jan 13 Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Tuesday that the state government will inaugurate 81 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs on Wednesday under the fifth phase of expansion, significantly strengthening neighbourhood-level primary healthcare services across the city.

With this expansion, total centres will rise to 319 across the national capital, he added.

"With this addition, Delhi is steadily progressing toward the establishment of more than 1,100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, as envisioned under the national capital's long-term primary healthcare roadmap," he said.

the total number of functioning centres will rise to 319 across the national capital," Minister Singh added.

"These centres represent a major step in the Delhi government's mission to provide free, accessible, and dignified primary healthcare close to every household. The initiative is being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in line with the national vision of 'Healthcare for All'," the Minister said.

He added that each Ayushman Arogya Mandir will offer free doctor consultations, essential medicines, and diagnostic tests, along with screening for diabetes, hypertension, cancer, maternal and child healthcare, immunisation support, growth monitoring, lifestyle counselling, mental health services, and preventive health programmes such as yoga and nutrition guidance.

"These neighbourhood-level facilities will significantly reduce pressure on major hospitals, ensuring timely care for women, senior citizens, and low-income families without long travel or queues."

"Parallel to the expansion of Arogya Mandirs, Delhi continues to strengthen coverage under both the Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and the Ayushman Bharat-Vaya Vandana Yojana (AB-VVY). As on 13 January 2026, a total of 6,91,530 health cards (combined PM-JAY + VVY) have been issued in Delhi, including 2,65,895 VVY cards," Minister Singh said.

The Health Minister said that to ensure seamless access to secondary and tertiary care, Delhi now has 189 empanelled hospitals, comprising 138 private hospitals, 41 Delhi government hospitals, and 10 Central government hospitals.

"These empanelled institutions provide cashless treatment, ensuring that financially vulnerable families can receive lifesaving care without cost barriers," he added.

