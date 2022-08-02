Delhi HC closes proceedings of pleas related to Covid-19

New Delhi, Aug 2 The Delhi High Court on Tuesday closed the proceedings in a group of pleas related to Covid-19, ranging from anti-Covid vaccination, oxygen availability, hospital infrastructure, etc, filed during the pandemic.

Closing the proceedings, a bench, headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, also granted the parties concerned liberty to approach the court again in case of any complaints in the future.

The decision was taken by the bench also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad after hearing the plea of advocate Rakesh Malhotra among a group of pleas pending before the court related to the Covid situation in the city.

A number of pleas were filed before the Delhi High Court seeking relief over various issues related to the outbreak and the court also acted and sought responses from the Centre on issues such as booster dose of Covid vaccine in the country, the concern over Omicron variants, preparedness for oxygen and other essential items, and so on.

