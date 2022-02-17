Delhi HC seeks city govt's stand on plea against Mohalla clinic

New Delhi, Feb 17 The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the stand of the city government on a plea against opening up a new mohalla clinic, which was allegedly encroaching a green area used as a park in Govindpuri area of south Delhi.

Seeking a status report in the matter within four weeks, Justice V. Kameswar Rao slated the matter for further hearing on April 21.

Advocate Satyakam, the Additional Standing Counselm appeared on behalf of the Delhi government.

As per the plea filed by Govindpuri area resident Kailash Gupta, the construction of the mohalla clinic was progressing in a park which is also a green area of the locality.

During the course of the hearing, the court asked the government counsel to examine whether is there any encroachment and also sought it construct the mohalla clinic without encroaching the green area.

Advocate Vinit Chaddha, appearing for the petitioner, said that the police also expressed helplessness in the matter.

The petition stated that the officer present on the spot was apprised about the previous order of the court but he refused to do the needful. The Assistant Engineer asked the SHO concerned for police protection for continuing the work.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor