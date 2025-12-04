Delhi-NCR records 3-year best AQI: PM10 & PM2.5 lowest in Oct-Nov since 2023, says govt

New Delhi, Dec 4 Air Quality Index in the Delhi NCR region has seen significant improvement this year during the October-November period, the government informed the Parliament on Thursday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) Kirti Vardhan Singh stated that the region has recorded the lowest average concentrations of particulate matter 10 and 2.5 since 2023.

The Minister explained that the AQI in October 2023 stood at 219, dipping to 234 in 2024. It improved to 223 in 2025. In November, the region recorded an AQI of 373 in 2023, which dipped to 374 in 2024. In 2025, it stood at 354.

The average concentration of PM 2.5 in October 2023 was 105 μg/m3, which climbed to 114 μg/m3 in 2024. However, it saw an improvement at 108 μg/m3 in 2025.

Similarly, the average concentration of PM 2.5 in November 2023 stood at 240 μg/m3, climbing to 246 μg/m3 in 2024. In 2025, the levels improved to 223 μg/m3.

