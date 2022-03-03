Delhi records 326 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

New Delhi, March 3 Delhi on Thursday reported 326 fresh Covid infections, as well as three more deaths, the Health Department bulletin said.

The fresh infections and fatalities has pushed the tally at 18,60,887 and the toll to 26,130.

The infection rate stands at 0.77 per cent, and the number of active cases has reduced to 1,588.

With recovery rate rising at 98.51 per cent, the death rate constant at 1.40 per cent, the active case rate has come down to 0.08 per cent.

With 388 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,33,169. A total of 1,171 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present, while the number of containment zones has also declined to 4,415.

A total of 42,542 new tests 34,402 RT-PCR and 8,140 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,65,05,716.

Out of 39,396 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 4,708 were first doses and 32,506 second. Meanwhile, 2,182 precaution doses were also administered. The total number of beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,14,41,028 according to the health bulletin.

