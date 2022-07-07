Delhi records 579 Covid cases, 1 death

New Delhi, July 7 Delhi on Thursday reported marginal decline in Covid cases, at 579 in the last 24 hours, against 600 infection reported the previous day, while there was one more death, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has marginally risen to 3.46 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 2,480, out of which 1,760 are being treated in home isolation.

With 688 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,10,470. With the new Covid cases and deaths, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,39,227 while the death toll has reached 26,277.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 331.

A total of 16,755 new tests 11,531 RT-PCR and 5,224 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,91,74,914 while 21,207 vaccines were administered - 1581 first doses, 4,631 second doses, and 14,995 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,51,46,802, according to the health bulletin.

