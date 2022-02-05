Delhi reports 1,604 Covid cases; positivity rate falls to 2.87%

New Delhi, Feb 5 The national capital on Saturday recorded 1,604 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall caseload to 18,42,523, officials said.

The positivity rate, meanwhile, has reduced to 2.87 per cent.

Besides, 17 Covid deaths have also been reported, taking the toll in the city to 25,969.

The active Covid cases has come down to 9,979 as per the Delhi health department on Saturday. With Covid recovery rate improving and standing at 98.04 per cent, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi is 0.54 per cent while the death rate is 1.41 per cent.

With 3,324 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,06,575. A total of 7,267 Covid patients are being treated in the home isolation at present.

The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 31,825 in the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 55,824 new tests 45,285 RT-PCR and 10,539 Rapid Antigen were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,51,96,130.

Out of 56,295 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 11,409 were first doses and 40,317 second doses. Meanwhile, 4,569 precautions doses were also administered in the last 24 hours. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,98,66,565 according to the health bulletin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor